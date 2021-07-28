RPG Life Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 108.13 crore, up 17.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.13 crore in June 2021 up 17.98% from Rs. 91.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.58 crore in June 2021 up 49.89% from Rs. 9.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.36 crore in June 2021 up 35.03% from Rs. 17.30 crore in June 2020.

RPG Life EPS has increased to Rs. 8.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.48 in June 2020.

RPG Life shares closed at 504.30 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.72% returns over the last 6 months and 62.00% over the last 12 months.