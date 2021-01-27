MARKET NEWS

RPG Life Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 107.60 crore, up 14.02% Y-o-Y

January 27, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RPG Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 107.60 crore in December 2020 up 14.02% from Rs. 94.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2020 up 62.71% from Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.42 crore in December 2020 up 43.47% from Rs. 14.93 crore in December 2019.

RPG Life EPS has increased to Rs. 7.78 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.78 in December 2019.

RPG Life shares closed at 424.10 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.89% returns over the last 6 months and 29.10% over the last 12 months.

RPG Life Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations107.6097.1394.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations107.6097.1394.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials21.7526.8022.73
Purchase of Traded Goods15.178.0918.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.31-3.92-9.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.3724.4124.17
Depreciation4.194.204.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses23.7022.6323.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.1114.9210.73
Other Income0.120.040.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.2314.9610.77
Interest0.160.230.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.0714.7310.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax17.0714.7310.41
Tax4.203.582.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.8711.157.91
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.8711.157.91
Equity Share Capital13.2313.2313.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.786.744.78
Diluted EPS7.786.744.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.786.744.78
Diluted EPS7.786.744.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #RPG Life #RPG Life Sciences
first published: Jan 27, 2021 09:33 am

