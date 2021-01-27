RPG Life Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 107.60 crore, up 14.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.60 crore in December 2020 up 14.02% from Rs. 94.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2020 up 62.71% from Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.42 crore in December 2020 up 43.47% from Rs. 14.93 crore in December 2019.

RPG Life EPS has increased to Rs. 7.78 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.78 in December 2019.

RPG Life shares closed at 424.10 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.89% returns over the last 6 months and 29.10% over the last 12 months.