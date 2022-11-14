Royce Marine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 83.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royce Marine Products are:Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 83.28% from Rs. 4.16 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 21.1% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.
|Royce Marine Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.70
|4.04
|4.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.70
|4.04
|4.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.87
|3.76
|4.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.10
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.11
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|0.07
|-0.39
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|0.07
|-0.39
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|0.07
|-0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|0.07
|-0.39
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.31
|0.05
|-0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.31
|0.05
|-0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|8.73
|8.73
|8.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|0.06
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|0.06
|-0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|0.06
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|0.06
|-0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited