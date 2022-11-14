 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Royce Marine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 83.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royce Marine Products are:Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 83.28% from Rs. 4.16 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 21.1% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.
Royce Marine Products
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.704.044.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.704.044.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.873.764.14
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.080.100.16
Depreciation0.000.000.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.070.110.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.320.07-0.39
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.320.07-0.39
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.320.07-0.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.320.07-0.39
Tax-0.020.020.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.310.05-0.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.310.05-0.39
Equity Share Capital8.738.738.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.430.06-0.43
Diluted EPS-0.430.06-0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.430.06-0.43
Diluted EPS-0.430.06-0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aquaculture #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Royce Marine #Royce Marine Products
first published: Nov 14, 2022 12:44 pm