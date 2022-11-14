Royce Marine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 83.28% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.70 4.04 4.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.70 4.04 4.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.87 3.76 4.14 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.08 0.10 0.16 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.07 0.11 0.13 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.32 0.07 -0.39 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.32 0.07 -0.39 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.32 0.07 -0.39 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.32 0.07 -0.39 Tax -0.02 0.02 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.31 0.05 -0.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.31 0.05 -0.39 Equity Share Capital 8.73 8.73 8.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.43 0.06 -0.43 Diluted EPS -0.43 0.06 -0.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.43 0.06 -0.43 Diluted EPS -0.43 0.06 -0.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited