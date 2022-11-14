English
    Royce Marine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, down 83.28% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royce Marine Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 83.28% from Rs. 4.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 21.1% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

    Royce Marine Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.704.044.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.704.044.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.873.764.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.100.16
    Depreciation0.000.000.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.110.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.320.07-0.39
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.320.07-0.39
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.320.07-0.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.320.07-0.39
    Tax-0.020.020.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.310.05-0.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.310.05-0.39
    Equity Share Capital8.738.738.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.430.06-0.43
    Diluted EPS-0.430.06-0.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.430.06-0.43
    Diluted EPS-0.430.06-0.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 12:44 pm