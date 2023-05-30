English
    Royce Marine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.38 crore, up 217.72% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royce Marine Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.38 crore in March 2023 up 217.72% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 193.24% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 221.88% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

    Royce Marine Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.3810.896.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.3810.896.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.399.975.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.080.080.42
    Depreciation0.000.00-0.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.300.070.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.390.770.46
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.390.770.46
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.390.770.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.390.770.46
    Tax0.03--0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.420.770.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.420.770.45
    Equity Share Capital8.738.738.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.490.880.52
    Diluted EPS-0.490.880.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.490.880.52
    Diluted EPS-0.490.880.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

