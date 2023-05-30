Royce Marine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.38 crore, up 217.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.38 crore in March 2023 up 217.72% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 193.24% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 221.88% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.