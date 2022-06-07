Royce Marine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore, down 55.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore in March 2022 down 55.66% from Rs. 15.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 down 12.38% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 41.82% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Royce Marine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.