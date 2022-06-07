Royce Marine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore, down 55.66% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royce Marine Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.73 crore in March 2022 down 55.66% from Rs. 15.18 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 down 12.38% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 41.82% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.
Royce Marine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.
|Royce Marine Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.73
|11.67
|15.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.73
|11.67
|15.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.88
|11.19
|14.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.41
|0.22
|Depreciation
|-0.14
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.09
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|-0.04
|0.54
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|-0.04
|0.54
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.46
|-0.04
|0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.46
|-0.04
|0.52
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.45
|-0.04
|0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.45
|-0.04
|0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|8.73
|8.73
|8.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.52
|-0.04
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.52
|-0.04
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.52
|-0.04
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.52
|-0.04
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited