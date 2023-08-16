Royce Marine Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore, up 25.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore in June 2023 up 25.73% from Rs. 4.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 21.33% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Royce Marine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.