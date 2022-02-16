Royce Marine Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore, up 54.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore in December 2021 up 54.43% from Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 88.09% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 93.1% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.