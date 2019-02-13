Royce Marine Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore, up 17.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royce Marine Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore in December 2018 up 17.43% from Rs. 24.64 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 down 56.46% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 down 54.05% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2017.
Royce Marine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2017.
|
|Royce Marine Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.94
|52.30
|8.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.94
|52.30
|8.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.47
|52.36
|8.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.00
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.10
|0.22
|0.06
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|--
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|-0.32
|0.33
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|-0.32
|0.33
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.32
|-0.32
|0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.32
|-0.32
|0.33
|Tax
|0.09
|0.00
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.23
|-0.32
|0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.23
|-0.32
|0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|8.73
|8.73
|8.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|-0.36
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.26
|-0.36
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|-0.36
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.26
|-0.36
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited