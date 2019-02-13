Royce Marine Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore, up 17.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore in December 2018 up 17.43% from Rs. 24.64 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 down 56.46% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 down 54.05% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2017.

Royce Marine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2017.