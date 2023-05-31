English
    Royale Manor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore, up 45.53% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royale Manor Hotels and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore in March 2023 up 45.53% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 up 29.19% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2022.

    Royale Manor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2022.

    Royale Manor shares closed at 35.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.75% returns over the last 6 months and 50.21% over the last 12 months.

    Royale Manor Hotels and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.167.214.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.167.214.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.310.900.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.791.291.17
    Depreciation0.270.240.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.001.981.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.792.800.86
    Other Income0.850.020.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.642.811.67
    Interest0.190.260.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.452.551.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.452.551.38
    Tax0.220.650.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.221.900.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.221.900.95
    Equity Share Capital18.8817.8817.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.681.060.57
    Diluted EPS0.681.060.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.681.060.57
    Diluted EPS0.681.060.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:11 am