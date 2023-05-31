Royale Manor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore, up 45.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore in March 2023 up 45.53% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 up 29.19% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2022.

Royale Manor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2022.

Royale Manor shares closed at 35.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.75% returns over the last 6 months and 50.21% over the last 12 months.