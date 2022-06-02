Royale Manor Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.24 crore, up 16.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.24 crore in March 2022 up 16.9% from Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022 down 38.7% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2022 up 59.17% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2021.

Royale Manor EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2021.

Royale Manor shares closed at 24.45 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.45% returns over the last 6 months and 47.29% over the last 12 months.