Royale Manor Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.26 crore, up 18.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.26 crore in March 2019 up 18.58% from Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2019 up 150.36% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2019 up 87.82% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2018.

Royale Manor EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2018.

Royale Manor shares closed at 8.70 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.80% returns over the last 6 months and -34.59% over the last 12 months.