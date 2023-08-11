Royale Manor Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore, down 2.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore in June 2023 down 2.01% from Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 51.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2023 down 28.87% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022.

Royale Manor EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

Royale Manor shares closed at 36.97 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 68.05% returns over the last 6 months and 44.41% over the last 12 months.