Royale Manor Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.49 crore, up 131.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.49 crore in June 2022 up 131.42% from Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022 up 214.27% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022 up 646.15% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

Royale Manor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2021.

Royale Manor shares closed at 23.90 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.97% returns over the last 6 months and -1.04% over the last 12 months.