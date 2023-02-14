Royale Manor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore, up 74.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore in December 2022 up 74.27% from Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 up 10694.32% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2022 up 464.81% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.