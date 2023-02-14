Royale Manor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore, up 74.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore in December 2022 up 74.27% from Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 up 10694.32% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2022 up 464.81% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

Royale Manor EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Royale Manor shares closed at 21.30 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.46% returns over the last 6 months and -12.70% over the last 12 months.