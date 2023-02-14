English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Royale Manor Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore, up 74.27% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royale Manor Hotels and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore in December 2022 up 74.27% from Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 up 10694.32% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2022 up 464.81% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

    Royale Manor EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

    Royale Manor shares closed at 21.30 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.46% returns over the last 6 months and -12.70% over the last 12 months.

    Royale Manor Hotels and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.214.274.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.214.274.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.900.640.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.291.321.10
    Depreciation0.240.240.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.981.621.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.800.460.33
    Other Income0.020.190.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.810.660.33
    Interest0.260.260.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.550.400.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.550.400.07
    Tax0.650.110.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.900.290.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.900.290.02
    Equity Share Capital17.8817.8816.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.060.160.01
    Diluted EPS1.060.160.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.060.160.01
    Diluted EPS1.060.160.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Royale Manor #Royale Manor Hotels and Industries
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:11 am