    Royal Orchid Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.52 crore, up 105.09% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal Orchid Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.52 crore in March 2023 up 105.09% from Rs. 23.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2023 up 158.03% from Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.66 crore in March 2023 up 95.77% from Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2022.

    Royal Orchid EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2022.

    Royal Orchid shares closed at 365.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.02% returns over the last 6 months and 188.48% over the last 12 months.

    Royal Orchid Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.5246.7923.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.5246.7923.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.614.942.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel3.24--2.38
    Employees Cost7.827.624.91
    Depreciation3.063.062.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.3318.477.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.4512.702.89
    Other Income1.151.603.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.6014.306.29
    Interest3.922.762.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.6711.543.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.6711.543.97
    Tax2.503.351.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.188.202.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.188.202.78
    Equity Share Capital27.4327.4327.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.622.990.97
    Diluted EPS2.622.990.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.622.990.97
    Diluted EPS2.622.990.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 09:00 am