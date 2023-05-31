Royal Orchid Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.52 crore, up 105.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.52 crore in March 2023 up 105.09% from Rs. 23.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2023 up 158.03% from Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.66 crore in March 2023 up 95.77% from Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2022.

Royal Orchid EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2022.

Royal Orchid shares closed at 365.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.02% returns over the last 6 months and 188.48% over the last 12 months.