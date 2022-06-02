Royal Orchid Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.17 crore, up 29.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.17 crore in March 2022 up 29.38% from Rs. 17.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2022 up 111.08% from Rs. 25.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2022 up 266.81% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2021.

Royal Orchid EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.16 in March 2021.

Royal Orchid shares closed at 131.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.78% returns over the last 6 months and 64.40% over the last 12 months.