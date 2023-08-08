Royal Orchid Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.61 crore, up 17.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.61 crore in June 2023 up 17.16% from Rs. 38.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.67 crore in June 2023 down 32.18% from Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.67 crore in June 2023 down 5.98% from Rs. 14.54 crore in June 2022.

Royal Orchid EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.51 in June 2022.

Royal Orchid shares closed at 304.30 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.77% returns over the last 6 months and 68.87% over the last 12 months.