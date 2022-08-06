Royal Orchid Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.08 crore, up 306.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.08 crore in June 2022 up 306.85% from Rs. 9.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2022 up 186.23% from Rs. 7.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in June 2022 up 7170% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

Royal Orchid EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in June 2021.

Royal Orchid shares closed at 180.20 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 83.22% returns over the last 6 months and 130.14% over the last 12 months.