Royal Orchid Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.55 crore, up 7.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.55 crore in December 2018 up 7.55% from Rs. 28.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2018 up 6.41% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2018 down 1.6% from Rs. 8.10 crore in December 2017.

Royal Orchid EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.55 in December 2017.

Royal Orchid shares closed at 111.95 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.01% returns over the last 6 months and -46.64% over the last 12 months.