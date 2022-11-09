Royal Orchid Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.06 crore, up 82.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.06 crore in September 2022 up 82.3% from Rs. 31.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.84 crore in September 2022 up 1503.9% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.45 crore in September 2022 up 133.71% from Rs. 8.75 crore in September 2021.

Royal Orchid EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in September 2021.

Royal Orchid shares closed at 281.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.69% returns over the last 6 months and 199.89% over the last 12 months.