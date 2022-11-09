 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Royal Orchid Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.06 crore, up 82.3% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Royal Orchid Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.06 crore in September 2022 up 82.3% from Rs. 31.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.84 crore in September 2022 up 1503.9% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.45 crore in September 2022 up 133.71% from Rs. 8.75 crore in September 2021.

Royal Orchid EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in September 2021.

Royal Orchid shares closed at 281.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.69% returns over the last 6 months and 199.89% over the last 12 months.

Royal Orchid Hotels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 58.06 60.45 31.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 58.06 60.45 31.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.03 6.31 3.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 4.47 -- --
Employees Cost 13.35 12.16 8.35
Depreciation 4.35 4.35 5.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.87 20.95 15.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.99 16.69 -0.79
Other Income 5.11 2.99 4.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.10 19.68 3.45
Interest 3.60 4.01 3.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.50 15.67 -0.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.50 15.67 -0.39
Tax 3.22 4.04 -0.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.28 11.63 0.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.28 11.63 0.55
Minority Interest -0.54 -0.49 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.10 -0.10 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.84 11.04 0.55
Equity Share Capital 27.43 27.43 27.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.22 4.03 0.61
Diluted EPS 3.22 4.03 0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.22 4.03 0.61
Diluted EPS 3.22 4.03 0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Royal Orchid #Royal Orchid Hotels
first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:02 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.