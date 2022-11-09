English
    Royal Orchid Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.06 crore, up 82.3% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Royal Orchid Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.06 crore in September 2022 up 82.3% from Rs. 31.85 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.84 crore in September 2022 up 1503.9% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.45 crore in September 2022 up 133.71% from Rs. 8.75 crore in September 2021.

    Royal Orchid EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in September 2021.

    Royal Orchid shares closed at 281.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.69% returns over the last 6 months and 199.89% over the last 12 months.

    Royal Orchid Hotels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.0660.4531.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.0660.4531.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.036.313.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel4.47----
    Employees Cost13.3512.168.35
    Depreciation4.354.355.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.8720.9515.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.9916.69-0.79
    Other Income5.112.994.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1019.683.45
    Interest3.604.013.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.5015.67-0.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.5015.67-0.39
    Tax3.224.04-0.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.2811.630.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.2811.630.55
    Minority Interest-0.54-0.49--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.10-0.10--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.8411.040.55
    Equity Share Capital27.4327.4327.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.224.030.61
    Diluted EPS3.224.030.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.224.030.61
    Diluted EPS3.224.030.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
