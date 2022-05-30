Royal Orchid Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.53 crore, up 19.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.53 crore in March 2022 up 19.74% from Rs. 33.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.79 crore in March 2022 up 439.02% from Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2022 up 168.17% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2021.

Royal Orchid EPS has increased to Rs. 11.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.42 in March 2021.

Royal Orchid shares closed at 121.05 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)