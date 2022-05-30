 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Royal Orchid Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.53 crore, up 19.74% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Royal Orchid Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.53 crore in March 2022 up 19.74% from Rs. 33.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.79 crore in March 2022 up 439.02% from Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2022 up 168.17% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2021.

Royal Orchid EPS has increased to Rs. 11.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.42 in March 2021.

Royal Orchid shares closed at 121.05 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

Royal Orchid Hotels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.53 52.78 33.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.53 52.78 33.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.59 5.79 3.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 3.29 4.14 --
Employees Cost 10.17 10.42 9.04
Depreciation 4.57 4.80 4.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.66 15.77 17.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.25 11.85 -1.81
Other Income 7.42 2.42 2.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.67 14.27 0.59
Interest 3.88 3.84 3.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.79 10.43 -3.39
Exceptional Items 26.75 -1.70 -7.28
P/L Before Tax 32.54 8.73 -10.67
Tax 0.87 3.00 -0.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.67 5.73 -10.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.67 5.73 -10.05
Minority Interest 0.12 -1.33 0.67
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.79 4.41 -9.38
Equity Share Capital 27.43 27.43 27.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.59 1.61 -3.42
Diluted EPS 11.59 1.61 -3.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.59 1.61 -3.42
Diluted EPS 11.59 1.61 -3.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:22 pm
