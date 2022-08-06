 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Royal Orchid Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.45 crore, up 320.96% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Royal Orchid Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.45 crore in June 2022 up 320.96% from Rs. 14.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.04 crore in June 2022 up 229.57% from Rs. 8.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.03 crore in June 2022 up 1505.26% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2021.

Royal Orchid EPS has increased to Rs. 4.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.11 in June 2021.

Royal Orchid shares closed at 180.20 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 83.22% returns over the last 6 months and 130.14% over the last 12 months.

Royal Orchid Hotels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.45 39.53 14.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.45 39.53 14.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.31 4.59 2.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- 3.29 --
Employees Cost 12.16 10.17 5.75
Depreciation 4.35 4.57 4.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.95 14.66 10.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.69 2.25 -9.80
Other Income 2.99 7.42 3.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.68 9.67 -6.47
Interest 4.01 3.88 4.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.67 5.79 -11.01
Exceptional Items -- 26.75 --
P/L Before Tax 15.67 32.54 -11.01
Tax 4.04 0.87 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.63 31.67 -11.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.63 31.67 -11.17
Minority Interest -0.49 0.12 2.65
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.10 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.04 31.79 -8.52
Equity Share Capital 27.43 27.43 27.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.03 11.59 -3.11
Diluted EPS 4.03 11.59 -3.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.03 11.59 -3.11
Diluted EPS 4.03 11.59 -3.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
