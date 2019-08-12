Royal Orchid Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 48.52 crore, up 3.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Royal Orchid Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.52 crore in June 2019 up 3.9% from Rs. 46.70 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2019 down 58.71% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.64 crore in June 2019 down 0.65% from Rs. 10.71 crore in June 2018.
Royal Orchid shares closed at 64.80 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.30% returns over the last 6 months and -58.25% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:52 pm