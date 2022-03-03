Royal Orchid Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.78 crore, up 76.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.78 crore in December 2021 up 76.39% from Rs. 29.92 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2021 up 198.36% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.07 crore in December 2021 up 377.94% from Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2020.

Royal Orchid EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.63 in December 2020.

Royal Orchid shares closed at 93.40 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)