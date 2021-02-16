Royal Orchid Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.92 crore, down 51.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.92 crore in December 2020 down 51.21% from Rs. 61.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2020 down 179.05% from Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2020 down 77.24% from Rs. 17.53 crore in December 2019.

Royal Orchid shares closed at 70.00 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.89% returns over the last 6 months and 2.26% over the last 12 months.