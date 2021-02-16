Royal Orchid Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.92 crore, down 51.21% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Royal Orchid Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.92 crore in December 2020 down 51.21% from Rs. 61.33 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2020 down 179.05% from Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2020 down 77.24% from Rs. 17.53 crore in December 2019.
Royal Orchid shares closed at 70.00 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.89% returns over the last 6 months and 2.26% over the last 12 months.
|Royal Orchid Hotels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.92
|13.70
|61.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.92
|13.70
|61.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.37
|1.21
|7.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|2.20
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.00
|4.73
|14.13
|Depreciation
|4.82
|4.86
|4.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.05
|12.38
|24.68
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.31
|-11.69
|10.22
|Other Income
|1.47
|1.55
|2.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-10.13
|12.98
|Interest
|4.28
|4.01
|3.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.11
|-14.14
|9.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.11
|-14.14
|9.12
|Tax
|-0.63
|-2.55
|3.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.48
|-11.59
|5.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.48
|-11.59
|5.67
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.48
|-11.59
|5.67
|Equity Share Capital
|27.43
|27.43
|27.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.63
|-4.22
|2.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|-4.22
|2.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.63
|-4.22
|2.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|-4.22
|2.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
