Royal India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, down 15.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2022 down 15.98% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022 up 111.42% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022 down 450% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

Royal India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2021.

Royal India shares closed at 2.67 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)