Royal India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.10 crore, up 39680.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.10 crore in June 2023 up 39680.07% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 91.34% from Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2023 up 822.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

Royal India shares closed at 3.08 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.71% returns over the last 6 months and 20.78% over the last 12 months.