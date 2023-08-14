English
    Royal India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.10 crore, up 39680.07% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal India Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.10 crore in June 2023 up 39680.07% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 91.34% from Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2023 up 822.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

    Royal India shares closed at 3.08 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.71% returns over the last 6 months and 20.78% over the last 12 months.

    Royal India Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.1029.491.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.1029.491.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--7.92--
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.60--0.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.8813.19-0.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.070.06
    Depreciation0.010.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.101.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.478.22-0.87
    Other Income0.400.150.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.888.37-0.77
    Interest3.213.433.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.344.94-4.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.344.94-4.05
    Tax-----5.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.344.941.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.344.941.65
    Equity Share Capital23.0823.0823.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.152.140.71
    Diluted EPS-0.152.140.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.152.140.71
    Diluted EPS-0.152.140.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

