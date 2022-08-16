Royal India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 235.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 235.92% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2022 down 22.75% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 3900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Royal India shares closed at 2.45 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.70% returns over the last 6 months and -3.16% over the last 12 months.