Royal India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 235.92% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal India Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 235.92% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2022 down 22.75% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 3900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Royal India shares closed at 2.45 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.70% returns over the last 6 months and -3.16% over the last 12 months.

Royal India Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.03 1.07 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.03 1.07 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.94 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 -0.14 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.06 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.44 1.08 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.50 -0.87 -0.10
Other Income 0.10 0.10 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 -0.77 -0.01
Interest 3.48 3.27 3.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.88 -4.05 -3.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.88 -4.05 -3.16
Tax -- -5.70 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.88 1.65 -3.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.88 1.65 -3.16
Equity Share Capital 23.08 23.08 23.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.68 0.71 -1.37
Diluted EPS -1.68 0.71 -1.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.68 0.71 -1.37
Diluted EPS -1.68 0.71 -1.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:02 pm
