Royal India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 235.92% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal India Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 235.92% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2022 down 22.75% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 3900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.
Royal India shares closed at 2.45 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.70% returns over the last 6 months and -3.16% over the last 12 months.
|Royal India Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|1.07
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.03
|1.07
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.94
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.14
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.44
|1.08
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.50
|-0.87
|-0.10
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.10
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.77
|-0.01
|Interest
|3.48
|3.27
|3.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.88
|-4.05
|-3.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.88
|-4.05
|-3.16
|Tax
|--
|-5.70
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.88
|1.65
|-3.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.88
|1.65
|-3.16
|Equity Share Capital
|23.08
|23.08
|23.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|0.71
|-1.37
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|0.71
|-1.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|0.71
|-1.37
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|0.71
|-1.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited