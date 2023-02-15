Royal India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore, up 156779.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore in December 2022 up 156779.89% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 up 250.2% from Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.37 crore in December 2022 up 83600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.