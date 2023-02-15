 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Royal India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore, up 156779.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal India Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore in December 2022 up 156779.89% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 up 250.2% from Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.37 crore in December 2022 up 83600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Royal India Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.49 0.03 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.49 0.03 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.92 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.19 0.02 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.07 0.05
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.28 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.22 -0.34 -0.09
Other Income 0.15 0.10 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.37 -0.24 0.01
Interest 3.43 3.51 3.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.94 -3.74 -3.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.94 -3.74 -3.29
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.94 -3.74 -3.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.94 -3.74 -3.29
Equity Share Capital 23.08 23.08 23.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.14 -1.62 -1.43
Diluted EPS 2.14 -1.62 -1.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.14 -1.62 -1.43
Diluted EPS 2.14 -1.62 -1.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited