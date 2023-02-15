Royal India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore, up 156779.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore in December 2022 up 156779.89% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 up 250.2% from Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.37 crore in December 2022 up 83600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Royal India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in December 2021.

Royal India shares closed at 2.10 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.93% returns over the last 6 months and -44.88% over the last 12 months.