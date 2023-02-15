English
    Royal India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore, up 156779.89% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal India Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.49 crore in December 2022 up 156779.89% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 up 250.2% from Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.37 crore in December 2022 up 83600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Royal India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in December 2021.

    Royal India shares closed at 2.10 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.93% returns over the last 6 months and -44.88% over the last 12 months.

    Royal India Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.490.030.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.490.030.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.92----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.190.020.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.280.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.22-0.34-0.09
    Other Income0.150.100.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.37-0.240.01
    Interest3.433.513.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.94-3.74-3.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.94-3.74-3.29
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.94-3.74-3.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.94-3.74-3.29
    Equity Share Capital23.0823.0823.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.14-1.62-1.43
    Diluted EPS2.14-1.62-1.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.14-1.62-1.43
    Diluted EPS2.14-1.62-1.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:11 am