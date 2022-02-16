Royal India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 43.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 43.51% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2021 down 9.39% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Royal India shares closed at 3.81 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 66.38% returns over the last 6 months and 288.78% over the last 12 months.