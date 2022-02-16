Royal India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 43.51% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal India Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 43.51% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2021 down 9.39% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.
Royal India shares closed at 3.81 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 66.38% returns over the last 6 months and 288.78% over the last 12 months.
|Royal India Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.02
|0.67
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.02
|0.67
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.51
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.14
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.03
|-0.11
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.06
|-0.01
|Interest
|3.30
|3.23
|3.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.29
|-3.17
|-3.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.29
|-3.17
|-3.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.29
|-3.17
|-3.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.29
|-3.17
|-3.01
|Equity Share Capital
|23.08
|23.08
|23.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.43
|-1.37
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.43
|-1.37
|-1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.43
|-1.37
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-1.43
|-1.37
|-1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited