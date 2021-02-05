Royal India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 99.7% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2020 up 12.73% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 98.61% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2019.

Royal India shares closed at 0.98 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.97% returns over the last 6 months and 75.00% over the last 12 months.