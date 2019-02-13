Royal India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.35 crore, down 33.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.35 crore in December 2018 down 33.65% from Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2018 down 17.92% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018 up 227.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

Royal India shares closed at 1.80 on February 05, 2019 (BSE)