Royal India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.35 crore, down 33.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal India Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.35 crore in December 2018 down 33.65% from Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2018 down 17.92% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018 up 227.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.
Royal India shares closed at 1.80 on February 05, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Royal India Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.35
|14.40
|14.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.35
|14.40
|14.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.48
|13.93
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|14.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.50
|0.53
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|-0.13
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.09
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|-0.04
|0.11
|Interest
|2.41
|2.35
|1.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.05
|-2.39
|-1.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.05
|-2.39
|-1.74
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.05
|-2.39
|-1.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.05
|-2.39
|-1.74
|Equity Share Capital
|23.08
|23.08
|23.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|-1.04
|-1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|-1.04
|-1.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|-1.04
|-1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|-1.04
|-1.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|1.25
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|54.08
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited