Royal Cushion Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.70 crore, up 34.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.70 crore in September 2021 up 34.33% from Rs. 16.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021 down 141.65% from Rs. 6.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2021 down 120.08% from Rs. 7.72 crore in September 2020.

Royal Cushion shares closed at 8.00 on November 12, 2021 (BSE)