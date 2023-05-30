English
    Royal Cushion Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore, down 37.51% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal Cushion Vinyl Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore in March 2023 down 37.51% from Rs. 17.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2023 down 105.09% from Rs. 57.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2023 up 53.06% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2022.

    Royal Cushion shares closed at 10.47 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.98% returns over the last 6 months and 41.30% over the last 12 months.

    Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.6911.7217.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.6911.7217.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.309.0015.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.201.250.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.411.191.39
    Depreciation0.510.260.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.882.742.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.62-2.71-4.02
    Other Income1.420.560.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.20-2.15-3.82
    Interest0.730.661.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.93-2.81-5.14
    Exceptional Items----62.61
    P/L Before Tax-2.93-2.8157.47
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.93-2.8157.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.93-2.8157.47
    Equity Share Capital12.0712.0712.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.42-2.3347.62
    Diluted EPS-2.42-2.3347.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.42-2.3347.62
    Diluted EPS-2.42-2.3347.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
