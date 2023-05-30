Royal Cushion Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore, down 37.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal Cushion Vinyl Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore in March 2023 down 37.51% from Rs. 17.10 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2023 down 105.09% from Rs. 57.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2023 up 53.06% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2022.
Royal Cushion shares closed at 10.47 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.98% returns over the last 6 months and 41.30% over the last 12 months.
|Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.69
|11.72
|17.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.69
|11.72
|17.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.30
|9.00
|15.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.20
|1.25
|0.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.41
|1.19
|1.39
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.26
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.88
|2.74
|2.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.62
|-2.71
|-4.02
|Other Income
|1.42
|0.56
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.20
|-2.15
|-3.82
|Interest
|0.73
|0.66
|1.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.93
|-2.81
|-5.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|62.61
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.93
|-2.81
|57.47
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.93
|-2.81
|57.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.93
|-2.81
|57.47
|Equity Share Capital
|12.07
|12.07
|12.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.42
|-2.33
|47.62
|Diluted EPS
|-2.42
|-2.33
|47.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.42
|-2.33
|47.62
|Diluted EPS
|-2.42
|-2.33
|47.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited