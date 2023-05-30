Royal Cushion Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore, down 37.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore in March 2023 down 37.51% from Rs. 17.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2023 down 105.09% from Rs. 57.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2023 up 53.06% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2022.

Royal Cushion shares closed at 10.47 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.98% returns over the last 6 months and 41.30% over the last 12 months.