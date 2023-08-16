Royal Cushion Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.10 crore, down 42.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.10 crore in June 2023 down 42.85% from Rs. 15.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2023 up 26.86% from Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2023 up 30.73% from Rs. 3.97 crore in June 2022.

Royal Cushion shares closed at 13.90 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.46% returns over the last 6 months and 51.25% over the last 12 months.