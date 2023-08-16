English
    Royal Cushion Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.10 crore, down 42.85% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal Cushion Vinyl Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.10 crore in June 2023 down 42.85% from Rs. 15.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2023 up 26.86% from Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2023 up 30.73% from Rs. 3.97 crore in June 2022.

    Royal Cushion shares closed at 13.90 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.46% returns over the last 6 months and 51.25% over the last 12 months.

    Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.1010.6915.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.1010.6915.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.758.3015.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.091.20-0.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.301.411.50
    Depreciation0.350.510.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.742.883.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.14-3.62-4.23
    Other Income0.041.42--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.10-2.20-4.23
    Interest0.670.730.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.77-2.93-5.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.77-2.93-5.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.77-2.93-5.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.77-2.93-5.16
    Equity Share Capital12.0712.0712.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.13-2.42-4.27
    Diluted EPS-3.13-2.42-4.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.13-2.42-4.27
    Diluted EPS-3.13-2.42-4.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 16, 2023

