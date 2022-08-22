 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Royal Cushion Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore, up 49.66% Y-o-Y

Aug 22, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal Cushion Vinyl Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore in June 2022 up 49.66% from Rs. 10.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2022 down 94.46% from Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.97 crore in June 2022 down 137.72% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2021.

Royal Cushion shares closed at 11.10 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.96% returns over the last 6 months and 23.33% over the last 12 months.

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.92 17.10 10.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.92 17.10 10.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.62 15.89 8.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.37 0.98 0.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.50 1.39 1.20
Depreciation 0.26 0.22 0.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.14 2.65 1.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.23 -4.02 -2.12
Other Income -- 0.20 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.23 -3.82 -2.06
Interest 0.93 1.32 0.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.16 -5.14 -2.65
Exceptional Items -- 62.61 --
P/L Before Tax -5.16 57.47 -2.65
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.16 57.47 -2.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.16 57.47 -2.65
Equity Share Capital 12.07 12.07 12.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.27 47.62 -2.20
Diluted EPS -4.27 47.62 -2.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.27 47.62 -2.20
Diluted EPS -4.27 47.62 -2.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Royal Cushion #Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
first published: Aug 22, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.