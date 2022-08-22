Royal Cushion Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore, up 49.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore in June 2022 up 49.66% from Rs. 10.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2022 down 94.46% from Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.97 crore in June 2022 down 137.72% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2021.

Royal Cushion shares closed at 11.10 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.96% returns over the last 6 months and 23.33% over the last 12 months.