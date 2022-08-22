Royal Cushion Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore, up 49.66% Y-o-Y
August 22, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal Cushion Vinyl Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore in June 2022 up 49.66% from Rs. 10.64 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2022 down 94.46% from Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.97 crore in June 2022 down 137.72% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2021.
Royal Cushion shares closed at 11.10 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.96% returns over the last 6 months and 23.33% over the last 12 months.
|Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.92
|17.10
|10.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.92
|17.10
|10.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.62
|15.89
|8.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.37
|0.98
|0.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.50
|1.39
|1.20
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.22
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.14
|2.65
|1.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.23
|-4.02
|-2.12
|Other Income
|--
|0.20
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.23
|-3.82
|-2.06
|Interest
|0.93
|1.32
|0.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.16
|-5.14
|-2.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|62.61
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.16
|57.47
|-2.65
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.16
|57.47
|-2.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.16
|57.47
|-2.65
|Equity Share Capital
|12.07
|12.07
|12.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.27
|47.62
|-2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-4.27
|47.62
|-2.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.27
|47.62
|-2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-4.27
|47.62
|-2.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited