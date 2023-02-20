 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Royal Cushion Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.72 crore, down 36.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal Cushion Vinyl Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.72 crore in December 2022 down 36.78% from Rs. 18.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2022 up 45.59% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2022 up 57.34% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2021.

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.72 13.77 18.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.72 13.77 18.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.00 10.72 17.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.25 1.27 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.19 1.34 1.38
Depreciation 0.26 0.26 0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.74 4.33 3.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.71 -4.15 -4.55
Other Income 0.56 16.68 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.15 12.52 -4.55
Interest 0.66 1.43 0.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.81 11.09 -5.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.81 11.09 -5.16
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.81 11.09 -5.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.81 11.09 -5.16
Equity Share Capital 12.07 12.07 12.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.33 9.19 -4.28
Diluted EPS -2.33 9.19 -4.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.33 9.19 -4.28
Diluted EPS -2.33 9.19 -4.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
