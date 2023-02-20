Royal Cushion Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.72 crore, down 36.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.72 crore in December 2022 down 36.78% from Rs. 18.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2022 up 45.59% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2022 up 57.34% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2021.

Royal Cushion shares closed at 12.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.52% returns over the last 6 months and 20.49% over the last 12 months.