Royal Cushion Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.72 crore, down 36.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal Cushion Vinyl Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.72 crore in December 2022 down 36.78% from Rs. 18.54 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2022 up 45.59% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2022 up 57.34% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2021.
Royal Cushion shares closed at 12.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.52% returns over the last 6 months and 20.49% over the last 12 months.
|Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.72
|13.77
|18.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.72
|13.77
|18.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.00
|10.72
|17.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.25
|1.27
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.19
|1.34
|1.38
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.26
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.74
|4.33
|3.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.71
|-4.15
|-4.55
|Other Income
|0.56
|16.68
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.15
|12.52
|-4.55
|Interest
|0.66
|1.43
|0.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.81
|11.09
|-5.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.81
|11.09
|-5.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.81
|11.09
|-5.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.81
|11.09
|-5.16
|Equity Share Capital
|12.07
|12.07
|12.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.33
|9.19
|-4.28
|Diluted EPS
|-2.33
|9.19
|-4.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.33
|9.19
|-4.28
|Diluted EPS
|-2.33
|9.19
|-4.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited