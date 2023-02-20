English
    Royal Cushion Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.72 crore, down 36.78% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal Cushion Vinyl Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.72 crore in December 2022 down 36.78% from Rs. 18.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2022 up 45.59% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2022 up 57.34% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2021.

    Royal Cushion shares closed at 12.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.52% returns over the last 6 months and 20.49% over the last 12 months.

    Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.7213.7718.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.7213.7718.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.0010.7217.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.251.27-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.191.341.38
    Depreciation0.260.260.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.744.333.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.71-4.15-4.55
    Other Income0.5616.68--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.1512.52-4.55
    Interest0.661.430.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.8111.09-5.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.8111.09-5.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.8111.09-5.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.8111.09-5.16
    Equity Share Capital12.0712.0712.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.339.19-4.28
    Diluted EPS-2.339.19-4.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.339.19-4.28
    Diluted EPS-2.339.19-4.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

