Royal Cushion Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.54 crore, down 7.22% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal Cushion Vinyl Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.54 crore in December 2021 down 7.22% from Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2021 down 757.08% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2021 down 1402.94% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020.
Royal Cushion shares closed at 11.00 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.28% returns over the last 6 months and 39.59% over the last 12 months.
|Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.54
|22.70
|19.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.54
|22.70
|19.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.75
|19.63
|16.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|-0.20
|0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.38
|1.50
|1.39
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.38
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.90
|3.50
|3.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.55
|-2.12
|-2.10
|Other Income
|--
|0.19
|2.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.55
|-1.93
|-0.08
|Interest
|0.61
|0.59
|0.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.16
|-2.52
|-0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.16
|-2.52
|-0.60
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.16
|-2.52
|-0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.16
|-2.52
|-0.60
|Equity Share Capital
|12.07
|12.07
|12.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.28
|-2.09
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-4.28
|-2.09
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.28
|-2.09
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-4.28
|-2.09
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited