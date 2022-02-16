Royal Cushion Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.54 crore, down 7.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.54 crore in December 2021 down 7.22% from Rs. 19.98 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2021 down 757.08% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2021 down 1402.94% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020.

Royal Cushion shares closed at 11.00 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.28% returns over the last 6 months and 39.59% over the last 12 months.