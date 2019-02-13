Royal Cushion Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.52 crore, down 3.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.52 crore in December 2018 down 3.23% from Rs. 18.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.15 crore in December 2018 down 162.26% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2018 down 310.11% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.

Royal Cushion shares closed at 7.18 on January 24, 2019 (BSE)