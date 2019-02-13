Royal Cushion Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.52 crore, down 3.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal Cushion Vinyl Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.52 crore in December 2018 down 3.23% from Rs. 18.10 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.15 crore in December 2018 down 162.26% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2018 down 310.11% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.
Royal Cushion shares closed at 7.18 on January 24, 2019 (BSE)
|Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.52
|19.47
|18.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.52
|19.47
|18.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.39
|14.15
|12.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.52
|0.93
|0.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.83
|1.79
|1.62
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.34
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.63
|5.02
|4.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.15
|-2.75
|-1.77
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.14
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.00
|-2.60
|-1.25
|Interest
|1.15
|1.40
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.15
|-4.00
|-1.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.15
|-4.00
|-1.96
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.15
|-4.00
|-1.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.15
|-4.00
|-1.96
|Equity Share Capital
|12.07
|12.07
|12.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.27
|-3.31
|-1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-4.27
|-3.31
|-1.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.27
|-3.31
|-1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-4.27
|-3.31
|-1.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited