Route Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.61 crore, up 65.33% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Route Mobile Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 141.61 crore in September 2022 up 65.33% from Rs. 85.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.70 crore in September 2022 up 78.85% from Rs. 4.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.75 crore in September 2022 up 39.55% from Rs. 10.57 crore in September 2021.

Route EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in September 2021.

Route shares closed at 1,333.15 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.20% returns over the last 6 months and -30.57% over the last 12 months.

Route Mobile Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 141.61 132.73 85.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 141.61 132.73 85.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 109.38 102.58 63.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.74 16.08 10.13
Depreciation 3.86 3.82 4.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.16 8.41 3.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.47 1.84 3.63
Other Income 10.42 28.06 2.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.89 29.90 6.38
Interest 0.52 0.64 0.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.37 29.26 5.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.37 29.26 5.85
Tax 2.67 3.05 1.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.70 26.21 4.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.70 26.21 4.31
Equity Share Capital 62.18 63.04 57.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.24 4.16 0.75
Diluted EPS 1.24 4.16 0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.24 4.16 0.75
Diluted EPS 1.24 4.16 0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Oct 27, 2022
