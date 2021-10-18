Route Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 85.65 crore, down 8.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.65 crore in September 2021 down 8.21% from Rs. 93.31 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in September 2021 up 57.34% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.57 crore in September 2021 up 51% from Rs. 7.00 crore in September 2020.

Route EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2020.

Route shares closed at 2,223.10 on October 14, 2021 (NSE)