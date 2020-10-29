Route Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 93.31 crore, down 8.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.31 crore in September 2020 down 8.13% from Rs. 101.57 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2020 up 224.89% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.00 crore in September 2020 up 836.84% from Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2019.

Route EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.44 in September 2019.

Route shares closed at 912.60 on October 28, 2020 (NSE)