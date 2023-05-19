English
    Route Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 129.19 crore, up 29.63% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Route Mobile Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 129.19 crore in March 2023 up 29.63% from Rs. 99.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.69 crore in March 2023 up 11026.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.44 crore in March 2023 up 118.51% from Rs. 12.10 crore in March 2022.

    Route EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

    Route shares closed at 1,383.00 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.48% returns over the last 6 months and 14.00% over the last 12 months.

    Route Mobile Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations129.19132.2799.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations129.19132.2799.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods96.58103.0072.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.1014.9720.14
    Depreciation3.563.743.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.206.035.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.754.53-1.85
    Other Income16.1348.7810.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.8853.318.25
    Interest0.460.530.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.4252.787.68
    Exceptional Items---5.00-5.00
    P/L Before Tax22.4247.782.68
    Tax5.738.552.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.6939.230.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.6939.230.15
    Equity Share Capital62.4462.3162.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.686.280.05
    Diluted EPS2.686.280.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.686.280.05
    Diluted EPS2.686.280.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 19, 2023